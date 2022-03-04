Ukrainian racing driver fighting for family: 'There are no weapons to defend'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Igor Skuz has spent the past 15 years battling on the racing track, but now he's fighting for his family in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The professional touring car racer spoke to Motor Racing UK about the ordeal he and his fellow private citizens are facing as their homes fall under attack.

"My family and I are in Kyiv, we are constantly fired with missiles at residential buildings. I, along with other guys, hold the defense," Skuz said.

The 45-year-old lives with his wife and small child in the complex.

"I regret that there are no weapons to defend. It’s just awful."

Skuz finished third in the 2014 European Touring Car Cup and was set to compete in the Ukrainian Touring Car Championship this year, held on the country's only racing circuit in Kyiv.

Skuz told Motor Racing UK reporter Mick Palmer on Friday that they remain safe but are running short on supplies.

While there's no telling if it will ever reach him directly, Skuz's compatriots may soon be getting some help from the world of NASCAR.

Team owner Richard Childress, who is on the board of directors of ammunition manufacturer AMMO, has pledged to donate one million rounds to the forces defending the country, while Rick Hendrick is donating over $200,000 to disaster relief.

Skuz may not be racing this year, but the FIA says drivers from Russia and Belarusia are free to do so around the world, the only stipulation being that they must do so under the organization's flag, rather than those of their countries.

Motorsport UK has banned them from the United Kingdom, however. The governing body declared: "we stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU)."