Ukrainian racing driver fighting for family: 'There are no weapons to defend'

Touring car racer Igor Skuz has taken up arms to defend Kyiv

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Igor Skuz has spent the past 15 years battling on the racing track, but now he's fighting for his family in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Igor Skuz is a Ukrainian racing driver who has competed in several series around the world and is now defending his home in Kyiv with other civilian fighters.

Igor Skuz is a Ukrainian racing driver who has competed in several series around the world and is now defending his home in Kyiv with other civilian fighters. (TCR Series/Igor Skuz)

The professional touring car racer spoke to Motor Racing UK about the ordeal he and his fellow private citizens are facing as their homes fall under attack.

"My family and I are in Kyiv, we are constantly fired with missiles at residential buildings. I, along with other guys, hold the defense," Skuz said.

The 45-year-old lives with his wife and small child in the complex.

"I regret that there are no weapons to defend. It’s just awful."

Igor Skuz's car displayed the colors of Ukraine in the European Touring Car Cup Series.

Igor Skuz's car displayed the colors of Ukraine in the European Touring Car Cup Series. (ETCC)

Skuz finished third in the 2014 European Touring Car Cup and was set to compete in the Ukrainian Touring Car Championship this year, held on the country's only racing circuit in Kyiv.

The Autodrom Chaika features a road-racing course and American-style short oval track.

The Autodrom Chaika features a road-racing course and American-style short oval track. (Google Earth)

Skuz told Motor Racing UK reporter Mick Palmer on Friday that they remain safe but are running short on supplies.

While there's no telling if it will ever reach him directly, Skuz's compatriots may soon be getting some help from the world of NASCAR.

Team owner Richard Childress, who is on the board of directors of ammunition manufacturer AMMO, has pledged to donate one million rounds to the forces defending the country, while Rick Hendrick is donating over $200,000 to disaster relief.

Skuz finished third in the  2014 European Touring Car Cup standings.

Skuz finished third in the  2014 European Touring Car Cup standings. (ETCC)

Skuz may not be racing this year, but the FIA says drivers from Russia and Belarusia are free to do so around the world, the only stipulation being that they must do so under the organization's flag, rather than those of their countries.

Motorsport UK has banned them from the United Kingdom, however. The governing body declared: "we stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU)."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos