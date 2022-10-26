Toyota Tundra mini monster truck kit launched for $3,995

Toyota has a way for Tundra owners to take their new trucks sky-high, but safely.

The new dealer-installed lift kit is being offered through Toyota's TRD parts division and can increase the redesigned 2022 full-size pickup's ground clearance by 2.6 inches to over 10 inches, giving it mini monster truck style.

It also improves its approach angle from 21.0 to 26.0 degrees in front and from 24 to 25 degrees in the rear for improved rock climbing capability.

The main difference between TRD's kit and those offered by aftermarket companies is that it is entirely compatible with the Tundra's Toyota Safety Sense suite of electronic driver aids, allowing the automatic braking, lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control and other features to continue to operate properly through an associated software update.

The $3,995 kit includes Bilstein shocks; taller front springs; redesigned control arms, lower knuckles, stabilizer links, tire rods and rod sleeves; front bump stops; rear spring spacers; and extended drive shafts and brake fix hoses to make use of the extra wheel travel.

The price doesn't include labor, but the kit does come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty if it's installed upon delivery of a new truck, or 12 months when added to a used vehicle.

The caveat is that it is not compatible with the already off-road focused Tundra TRD Pro, the street-smart lowered Tundra TRD Sport models or any trucks equipped with the Tundra's available computer-controlled Adaptvie Variable Suspension system, which uses air springs in the rear.

The 2022 Tundra was the first, and still only, pickup to receive a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, with its automatic emergency braking system performing well in the evaluation.