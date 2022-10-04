Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

The Toyota FJ Cruiser that refused to die is finally being killed

Retro SUV production discontinued in December

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra Video

Test drive: 2022 Toyota Tundra

The Prius of pickups

Say goodbye to the Toyota FJ Cruiser … again.

The retro SUV was sold in the United States from 2008 to 2014, but has lived on in a few other countries since then.

Toyota announced plans to discontinue it in 2016, but backtracked and kept it in production.

It is currently sold in small volumes in select markets, particularly on the Arabian Peninsula where its style and capability have made it a popular model for desert off-roading.

RETRO TOYOTA 4RUNNER CELEBRATE'S THE SUV'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY

The Final Edition FJ will feature an all-beige paint scheme rather than the model's signature white roof.

The Final Edition FJ will feature an all-beige paint scheme rather than the model's signature white roof. (Toyota)

The regional Toyota office has now announced that production of the Japanese-built truck will end for good this December, The National News of the UAE reported.

"The FJ Cruiser rides into the sunset leaving lasting memories of one of the most iconic SUVs in Toyota’s rich history. The vehicle’s winning combination of off-road capabilities, style, and performance make it equally at home during desert adventures or everyday activities and provides a comfortable and dependable experience for drivers and passengers, wherever their journeys may lead," Kei Fujita, chief representative for Toyota's Middle East and Central Asia Representative Office, said.

The FJ Cruiser features a clamshell door design.

The FJ Cruiser features a clamshell door design. (Toyota)

Toyota is offering 1,000 Final Edition FJs to commemorate the end of production.

According to the company's distributor in Saudi Arabia, the trucks will feature an all-beige exterior with matching upholstery and interior trim and Final Edition badging. It will come powered by the FJ's standard 270 hp 4.0-liter V6.

CHINA'S TINY TOYOTA TUNDRA LOOKALIKE IS GETTING DE-CLONED

Pricing has not been announced, but the FJ starts at approximately $42,000 in the region.

The FJ Cruiser's interior has not been updated with the latest touchscreen infotainment systems. 

The FJ Cruiser's interior has not been updated with the latest touchscreen infotainment systems.  (Toyota)

Toyota sold over 200,000 FJs during its run in the U.S., but sales tumbled from over 55,000 annually in its first two years to under 12,000 during the economic downturn in 2009 and never recovered above 15,000 again.

It has regained popularity on the used market, however, and is often sold for more than it cost to buy new in 2014, when it listed with a base price under $30,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toyota has continued to sell the more modern-looking 4Runner in the U.S. as a competitor to the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco in the U.S. and is expected to launch a new model next year, but has not announced any plans to directly replace the FJ, despite its enduring appeal.

The Compact Cruiser EV is an all-electric 4x4 concept that may preview a future model.

The Compact Cruiser EV is an all-electric 4x4 concept that may preview a future model. (Toyota)

However, it revealed an electric SUV concept called the Compact Cruiser EV that features FJ-inspired styling as a preview of a possible future production vehicle.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.