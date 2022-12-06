Toyota unveils hydrogen-powered pickup and SUV

Toyota is high on hydrogen.

The Japanese automaker sees a bright future for the fuel as an alternative to battery power in the future zero emissions automotive world and is developing vehicles with it on several fronts.

Along with the fuel cell-powered semi trucks it is currently testing in California, it also offers the Mirai in the state, which is the only one with anything resembling a public refueling network.

A fuel cell combines stored hydrogen with atmospheric oxygen to generate electricity through a chemical reaction. The system is lighter and can be refueled much quicker than a battery pack.

Toyota's U.K. operation has now swapped the Mirai's 182 hp powertrain into a pickup for evaluation. It is using a Hilux, which is a truck available outside the U.S. that is similar in size to the Tacoma.

The fuel cell is mounted under the hood and three hydrogen tanks below the cabin, since a driveshaft is no longer needed. A single electric motor drives the rear wheels.

Toyota is also exploring the simple burning of hydrogen in an internal combustion engine, which emits water vapor instead of carbon dioxide.

It has converted the 268 hp 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine from the GR Corolla sports car with high-pressure hydrogen injectors and installed it into a Corolla Cross subcompact SUV for testing in Japan.

According to Toyota, it makes approximately the same power as when running on gasoline and a refueling system has been developed that has shorted the amount of time it takes to refill the tank from five minutes to one and a half.

Rival Honda recently announced that it will be offering a hydrogen fuel cell version of the CR-V SUV in the U.S. for the 2024 model year.

No production plans for either Toyota has been announced, but Toyota is working on something even more exciting.

It is collaborating with Yamaha on a hydrogen-burning 5.0-liter V8 engine that could potentially be used in full-size trucks and sports cars.

"Everyone who came to test-drive the prototype car would start off somewhat skeptical, but emerged from the car with a big smile on their face at the end," team member Takeshi Yamada said. "As I watched this, I started to believe that there is actually enormous potential in the characteristics unique to hydrogen engines instead of simply treating it as a substitute for gasoline."