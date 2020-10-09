The Ram 700 is a teeny tiny pickup you can't buy in the U.S.

Maybe they should call it the Ram Lamb

Fiat Chrysler’s truck brand has unveiled a new version of the Ram 700 compact pickup it sells in Mexico and other Latin American markets.

The tiny truck is a rebadged version of the Brazilian-built Fiat Strada and is available in two-door and four-door models powered by a choice of four-cylinder engines, all with fewer than 100 horsepower. Nevertheless, the company says it can handle a 1,653-pound payload and tow up to 882 pounds.

The 700 is about the same length as a Jeep Compass SUV, and the two-door offers a 40 cubic-foot bed, which shrinks to 24 cubic feet on the four-door model.

Just like its full-size sibling, the Ram 700 is offered in SLT, Laramie and Big Horn trims. Prices for the new front-wheel-drive 700 haven’t been announced, but the outgoing version starts at around $12,000 in Mexico.

And that’s probably as far north as you’ll ever find one, because while Ram is working on a new midsize truck for the U.S. to slot in under the Ram 1500, dividing that number by more than half is more (or less?) than the American market can handle.

