Heavy: The GMC Hummer EV's battery weighs more than some cars

The GMC Hummer EV is packing a heavy-duty battery, and we're not talking about a DieHard.

The all-electric monster pickup weighs 9,063 pounds and, according to new documents filed with the EPA, nearly a third of that is thanks to its battery.

Car and Driver first reported that the 212.7 kilowatt-hour pack is officially listed at 2,923 pounds, making it by far the largest currently offered on a consumer-focused electric vehicle.

That's about 700 pounds more than an entire Chevrolet Spark subcompact car, but the heft doesn't hold the Hummer down. The three-motor 1,000 hp powertrain in the currently available $112,495 Edition 1 can accelerate the full-size truck to 60 mph in about three seconds and the battery carries enough juice to provide 329 miles of driving range between charges. It's so powerful, in fact, that GMC needed to update its programming to keep it from popping wheelies.

GMC will be introducing lighter, lower-priced models with less power and smaller battery packs over the course of the next two years, but hasn't filed the paperwork on them yet.