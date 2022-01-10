The electric GMC Hummer EV is so powerful it can pop wheelies

The new GMC Hummer can fly. At least part of it can.

Hummer EV chief engineer Al Oppenheiser told The Drive that during development they discovered that the 1,000 horsepower full-size pickup could lift its front end.

The Hummer EV has a performance mode called Watts to Freeedom, or WTF, that optimizes it for acceleration and programs the adaptive air suspension to transfer the weight of the all-wheel-drive truck to the rear to improve traction on take-off, as its three electric motors deliver 1,200 lb-ft of torque to the tires.

President Biden demonstrated WTF during a visit to GM's Factory Zero by accelerating to 60 mph in about three seconds with GM CEO Mary Barra in the back seat.

Oppenheiser said that they had to dial back the power on the production versions to prevent the wheelies for safety reasons, but that it could be tuned to do it again.

The only production car ever sold with the advertised ability to pop a wheelie was the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon muscle car, which could pull it off on a drag strip when properly prepped and launched.

Even if the Hummer EV can't do one, it has another cool trick called Crab Walk mode that allows it to turn all four wheels 10 degrees in the same direction and drive diagonally at low speeds.