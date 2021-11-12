Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tesla
Published

Tesla Model Y price jumps another $1,000 after $2,000 increase last week

Model Y price now up $9,000 in 2021

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Tesla Model S Plaid debuts Video

Tesla Model S Plaid debuts

Tesla claims the Model S Plaid is the world's quickest car and that the $129,990 sedan can accelerate to 60 mph in less than two seconds.

The price of the Tesla Model Y is rising as fast as the automaker's stock lately.

(Tesla)

Tesla has increased the price of both versions of the Model Y by $1,000 just a week after the cost of the entry-level model went up $2,000.

The Model Y Long Range now starts at $58,990 and the Model Y Performance at $63,990.

The latest adjustments mean the cheapest Model Y now costs $9,000 more than it did early this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously attributed the changes to production issues caused by the ongoing supply chain problems affecting the industry.

Pricing for the Model 3, which was also increased last week, has not been changed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tesla's no longer qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit available for electric vehicles, but a proposal in the infrastructure bill currently being debated by the U.S. Congress would restore the incentive for the brand's products.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos