Tesla Model Y price jumps another $1,000 after $2,000 increase last week

The price of the Tesla Model Y is rising as fast as the automaker's stock lately.

Tesla has increased the price of both versions of the Model Y by $1,000 just a week after the cost of the entry-level model went up $2,000.

The Model Y Long Range now starts at $58,990 and the Model Y Performance at $63,990.

The latest adjustments mean the cheapest Model Y now costs $9,000 more than it did early this year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously attributed the changes to production issues caused by the ongoing supply chain problems affecting the industry.

Pricing for the Model 3, which was also increased last week, has not been changed.

Tesla's no longer qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit available for electric vehicles, but a proposal in the infrastructure bill currently being debated by the U.S. Congress would restore the incentive for the brand's products.