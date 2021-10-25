Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tesla
Published

Tesla hikes prices again by up to $5,000

Prices rise on all of its S3XY vehicles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Tesla Model S Plaid debuts Video

Tesla Model S Plaid debuts

Tesla claims the Model S Plaid is the world's quickest car and that the $129,990 sedan can accelerate to 60 mph in less than two seconds.

Tesla prices are a lot like the company's stock lately, they just keep going up.

The cheapest Model 3 is now $43,990.

The cheapest Model 3 is now $43,990. (Tesla)

The electric automaker this weekkend hiked the base price of all of its models by as much as $5,000.

The entry-level Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV received $2,000 increases, bringing their starting prices to $43,990 and $56,990, while prices for the the Model S and Model X rose by $5,000 each to $94,990 and $104,990.

The Tesla Model S now starts at $94,990.

The Tesla Model S now starts at $94,990. (Tesla)

The bumps come just three weeks after Model 3 and Model Y prices were raised by $2,000, and represent a $7,000 total increase for each so far in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tesla sells its cars directly to consumers and often changes its list prices in concert with demand rather than offering incentives as other automakers do through their franchised dealers.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos