Tesla hikes prices again by up to $5,000

Tesla prices are a lot like the company's stock lately, they just keep going up.

The electric automaker this weekkend hiked the base price of all of its models by as much as $5,000.

The entry-level Model 3 sedan and Model Y compact SUV received $2,000 increases, bringing their starting prices to $43,990 and $56,990, while prices for the the Model S and Model X rose by $5,000 each to $94,990 and $104,990.

The bumps come just three weeks after Model 3 and Model Y prices were raised by $2,000, and represent a $7,000 total increase for each so far in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tesla sells its cars directly to consumers and often changes its list prices in concert with demand rather than offering incentives as other automakers do through their franchised dealers.