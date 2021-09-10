See it: Tesla Model S Plaid claims electric car lap record at benchmark track

The Tesla Model S Plaid has taken the Porsche Taycan Turbo's electric car lap record at Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife race track.

Elon Musk posted a timeslip on Twitter Thursday night indicating the car lapped the nearly 13-mile-long circuit in 7:30.90, beating the Taycan by over 11 seconds.

Automakers often use the twisty, rough track for development and as a benchmark for performance against competitors. Official data confirming the time hasn't been shared, but Tesla has shared an uncut in-car video of the lap on its YouTube channel as proof.

Musk said the tri-motor 1,020 horsepower sedan was entirely unmodified and direct from the factory, suggesting it was equipped with the stock tires available to customers and not a super-sticky set of high performance rubber. The Taycan is rated at just 616 hp, while a Turbo S model that has not yet put in a time at the track can generate up to 750 hp in short bursts.\

The car also featured Tesla's controversial yoke-style steering wheel, which had an auxiliary racing display mounted behind it for the attempt.

Interestingly, two cellphones can be seen sitting securely in the charging pad at the front of the center console despite the high G-forces they are subjected to.

The Tesla's time is also third on the list of four-doors at the track, trailing only the Jaguar XE Project 8 and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, which have both set times in the 7:23-second range.

Musk said the Model S Plaid would return with custom aerodynamic, brake and tire updates to try an even faster time in the future.