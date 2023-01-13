Carroll Shelby's 100th birthday anniversary saluted with Centennial Edition Ford Mustang

Shelby American built a present for its late founder.

The Centennial Edition Mustang is a limited-edition custom that marks the 100th anniversary of Carroll Shelby's birth on January 11, 1923.

Shelby died in 2012 at age 89, but his namesake company has carried on his legacy with high-performance Ford Mustang builds.

The Centennial Edition will be limited to 100 cars, all based on 2023 Mustang GT's provided by the customer.

Shelby adds a supercharger that boosts the power of its 5.0-liter V8 to 750 hp, a Borla exhaust system and other high-performance powertrain upgrades.

The front fenders are widened, and the suspension modified with new springs, swaybars and adjustable caster/camber plates. Ford performance pack brakes and 11-inch wide wheels and tires improve stopping power and grip.

A vented hood and Shelby-designed rocker panels and rear spoiler are among the exterior styling changes.

The interior gets unique leather upholstery that features Carroll Shelby's profile on the headrests.

Buyers also get a special-edition black Stetson hat just like Shelby wore, and a book about him.

The car costs $49,995 over the price of the supplied Mustang GT, which can be any color or configuration, with either a manual or automatic transmission.