Review: The 2022 BMW i40 M50 is a sprinter

BMW is taking two different roads on its way to electrification.

Down one, you’ll find vehicles like the iX that were purpose built to be battery powered, while the other is filled with models like the i4, which shares its body with the internal combustion engine-powered 4-series Gran Coupe.

The latter sacrifices some optimization that could be achieved with a pure EV platform in favor of reduced costs through the use of common parts and higher production volumes.

The 2023 i4 starts at $56,895 for the rear-wheel-drive eDrive 40 model, but a $52,395 eDrive35 is being added early next year. At the top of the lineup is the $68,295 high performance M50, which has a 536 horsepower all-wheel-drivetrain that makes it more powerful than BMW’s iconic and similarly-sized M3 sedan. None of the German-built cars qualify for the new $7,500 federal tax credit, which requires North America assembly and a base price below $55,000. I tested a 2022 model that's mechanically identical to the 2023 car, which had its price increased by $1,400.

Even though it weighs 1,000 pounds more, the i4 is quicker than the M3 and can accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, according to BMW, but its base price undercuts the M3 by over five grand. The driving range between charges is less impressive at 270 miles. That drops to 227 miles when you order the M50 with the optional $2,500 High Performance Package, which adds larger 20-inch wheels with performance tires and other equipment that make it a better handler, but increase drag and rolling resistance. On the plus side, the i4 is equipped with a 200-kilowatt charging system that can refill the battery to 80% in about 30 minutes at a public fast charging station.

The i4 is definitely not for people who want everyone to know they’re driving an electric car, because it looks nearly identical to the 4-Series, right down to its liftback hatch.

The main exterior change is that the pronounced double-kidney grille is mostly blocked-off, because the electric motors don’t need as much cooling as a gas engine would, and has been repurposed as a cover for sensors used by the advanced driver aid systems. These include self-steering adaptive cruse control that can drive the i4 within a lane on the highway or in stop-and-go traffic with barely any interaction from the driver, aside from keeping their hand on the wheel.

Inside, the 4-Series’ conventional instrument cluster and central infotainment system display have been replaced by dual widescreens housed within a curved frame.

Dig into the menus and you’ll find something called Iconic Sounds, which are digital noises pumped into the cabin to mimic engine sounds, since the electric motors are nearly silent. They were created by film composer Hans Zimmer, so every drive is like being in a Christopher Nolan film, unless you opt to turn them off, then it’s Charlie Chaplin time.

The i4 M50 definitely does its best to warp time and space. It gets off the line like being shot out of a railgun without a hit of tire chirp. The traction management system juggles the separate front and rear motors and their combined 586 lb-ft of torque like there’s a supercomputer on board. Merging into traffic is like being transported into the empty spaces. Maximum power is only available in 10-second bursts, but you'd be going well over 100 mph if you kept your foot to the floor that long.

The extra weight that is there is mostly carried low in the chassis with the battery cells, which drops the center of gravity to the floor and helps the car deliver that 50/50 balance BMWs have always been known for. The handling is as sharp as you’d expect from a 3/4-Series and also as comfortable as you’d hope a luxury car could be thanks to computer-controlled shock absorbers that constantly adjust their stiffness. Even with the steamroller tires that come with the High Performance Package, you won’t mind driving into the potholed streets of midtown too much.

Unfortunately, that 227-mile range makes the i4 M50 more of a sprinter than an endurance racer, so you need to make a choice on that High Performance Package. It’s more than you need if you’re only going to be driving within the speed limit and probably worth trading for the extra miles, but definitely helps push the limits of what a compact electric car can be.

BMW i4 M50 (2022 model tested, 2023 prices used)

Base price: $68,295

Type: 4-door, 5-passenger all-wheel-drive liftback

Drivetrain: dual electric motor

Power: 536 hp/586 lb-ft

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Range: 227 miles combined

Efficiency: 42 kWh per 100 miles/80 MPGe