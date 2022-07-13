BMW's V12 engines are dead amid electric shift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You could've had a BMW V12, but not anymore.

The Bavarian brand has built its last 12-cylinder engine as it transitions toward electrification.

BMW has been offering a V12 in its flagship 7-series continuously since 1987.

The engine type is often featured in high-end luxury models thanks to the inherent smoothness of the design.

The automaker in January announced the end was nigh and that it would be sending the V12 off with a special edition model called the M760i xDrive Final V12.

Only a dozen of the cars were offered to select U.S. customers by invitation for $200,995 fully loaded.

BMW M boss Frank van Meel has now confirmed to Dutch radio station BNR that production of the engine officially ended in June.

That leaves Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini as the only other major brands currently offering V12s, while VW-owned Bentley uses a unique W12 engine configuration in its top models.

While all of them see an electric future on the horizon, Ferrari has indicated that it plans to offer cars with V12s for as long as it can amid tightening regulations and is launching its first SUV this year with one under the hood.

As for BMW, its all-new 2023 7-Series is being offered with the choice of a V8 or all-electric powertrain, the top versions of both rated at an equal 536 horsepower.