Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kentucky
Published

Kentucky police pull over driver after spotting drawn-on license plate

The driver was also using the vehicle without insurance and with a suspended license

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

A Kentucky driver was pulled over last Wednesday after police officers noticed something was a little off about his particular license plate, police said.

The driver had apparently thought he could get away with drawing his own license plate.

The driver may have gotten away with it had it not been for one crucial detail he left out.

The driver may have gotten away with it had it not been for one crucial detail he left out. (Millersburg Police Department)

After more investigation, the officers learned that the driver also had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

MINNESOTA MAN PINNED UNDER FALLEN TREE FOR 4 DAYS AND SURVIVES, SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS

The bizarre interaction took place in Millersburg, a small town in northern Kentucky, about 100 miles east of Louisville. The driver’s identity was not released.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

The Millersburg Police Department offered a “Pro Tip” for drivers hoping to get away with drawing their own license plate: “Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.”

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Trending in US