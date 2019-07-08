Rare license plate number sold for $300,000

And you thought getting license plates for your car was expensive.

A rare registration number has been auctioned for the equivalent of $300,000 in the U.K., where they can be sold for profit and low numbers are highly valued.

“AJ1” was first assigned to the North Yorkshire Police constable’s Argyle in 1907 and has been used by the department on a variety of vehicles ever since.

The department recently decided to offer it through Wilsons Auctions to raise money for a safety campaign and a memorial garden at police headquarters, The Sun reported.

The identity of the winning bidder has not been revealed, but anyone with the initials A.J. and plenty of disposable income is a prime suspect.

However, the 243,000 British pounds paid doesn’t even get the registration number into the U.K.’s top ten, where the top spot is held by the “25 O” plate that was purchased in 2014 for 518,480 pounds (approximately $800,000 at the time) by the owner of a Ferrari 250 GTO worth tens of millions of dollars.

That’s still a far cry from the world record, which stands at $14.3 million for the “1” plate that was sold at a charity auction in Abu Dhabi in 2008.