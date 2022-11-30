Expand / Collapse search
Off-Road
Published

Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era

Rally-inspired model will be the last Huracan

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
This bull is ready to run … into the dirt.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a new off-road version of the super-coupe that will be the last variant before the model is discontinued next year.

The Sterrato features several rally-inspired updates to make it capable of driving on dirt, sand and gravel roads.

The two-seater gets a 1.7-inch ride height increase to seven inches and protective lower body and wheel arch cladding to go with it.

FUTURE LAMBORGHINIS MAY AVOID GOING ELECTRIC BY BURNING FUEL MADE FROM AIR

The Huracan Sterrato has seven inches of ground clearance.

The Huracan Sterrato has seven inches of ground clearance. (Lamborghini)

A roof-mounted air intake is added to help feed its 602 hp V10 engine with clean air on dusty roads.

The Sterrato is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system that has an electronic locking rear differential for use on the slipperiest surfaces and a traction management system with a special Rally mode.

The Sterrato's roof-mounted air intake feeds air to its V10.

The Sterrato's roof-mounted air intake feeds air to its V10. (Lamborghini)

Its digital instrumentation includes an inclinometer, compass and other screens to assist during off-road excursions.

A pair of auxiliary lights are installed on the hood and the Sterrato is the first Huracan with standard roof racks for gear to augment its small front trunk.

Auxiliary lighting and roof racks are unique to the model.

Auxiliary lighting and roof racks are unique to the model. (Lamborghini)

Since there is no room for a spare, the Sterrato rides on Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain tires with a run-flat design.

Despite the off-road updates, the Sterrato is capable of accelerating to 60 mph in less than 3.4 seconds and achieving a top speed of 160 mph.

BIZARRE ‘NUDE’ LAMBORGHINI SOLD FOR $111,111

Lamborghini will only build 1,499 Sterrato's starting early next year at a yet-to-be announced price, but the Huracan's current top trim starts at approximately $325,000.

Sterrato is Italian for "unpaved."

Sterrato is Italian for "unpaved." (Lamborghini)

The Huracan is Lamborghini's all-time bestseller, with over 20,000 delivered since it went on sale in 2014.

It is set to be replaced for the 2024 model year with an all-new car with a hybrid powertrain.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.