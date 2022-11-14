The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed

Finally, a Lamborghini built for a bullring.

The Italian automaker, whose logo is a raging bull, has taken the wraps off its upcoming Huracan Sterrato supercar.

Its name is Italian for "unpaved" and that is the type of surface it was built for.

Full details for the coupe will be released at its public debut in Miami on Nov. 30, but the styling has been revealed in all of its glory.

The all-wheel-drive Huracan Sterrato features a raised ride height compared to the standard Huracan, plus redesigned front and rear bumpers to improve its ground clearance on rutted and gravelly rally-style roads. Protective body cladding has also been added to its wheel arches and the rocker panels under the doors.

The low-slug car is equipped with roof rails to accommodate a variety of rack-mounted storage solutions to augment the tiny 3.5-cubic-foot front trunk, which has a set of auxiliary lights mounted in front of it like horns.

A roof-mounted air vent has also been added to help feed its mid-mounted V10 engine, the power rating of which has not yet been announced.

Lamborghini calls it the "first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected."

Aside from being an unusual edition to the current Huracan lineup, the car may also offer a glimpse of the brand's future, as Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman told Fox News Digital that its first all-electric model, coming in 2028, will fall somewhere between a car and SUV.

"We’re looking into an innovative concept of adding a 2+2, so a two-door with 2+2 seats (full size front seats and small rear ones), but with more ground clearance and a very innovative body style, but with the desirable design of Lamborghini," Winkelmann said.

The Huracan Sterrato will not be the only sports car in the wilderness, however, as Porsche will soon be launching the 911 Dakar, which applies a similar treatment to its iconic coupe.

Price targets for the two models are currently unknown, but 911s range from around $110,000 to $300,000 and the Huracan from $250,000 to $335,000.