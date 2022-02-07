NFL great Emmitt Smith, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Iwuji launch NASCAR team for 2022 season

A day after NASCAR held the first Clash race in a football stadium at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith and driver Jesee Iwuji announced plans on Monday to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2022.

Smith and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Iwuji joined forces last year with the aim of launching a new team and will run a Chevrolet Camaro SS in partnership with the automaker.

"First, our team could not be more excited about the partnership with Chevrolet because of what it means to our race team and fans as we get our footing in NASCAR," Smith said in a release on the partnership with Chevrolet.

"It was vital to align to a manufacturer that not only provided us with the very best in technology but also believed in supporting Jesse, believed in the great men and woman that defend our country, believed in diversity, and believed in everything that our team stands for. Jesse Iwuji Motorsports is thrilled to have Chevy play a vital role in our mission to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in racing and join in the development of Jesse as he chases his dream."

Iwuji, who played football at the U.S. Naval Academy and put in seven years of active service in the Navy before becoming a reservist, has previously competed part-time in five Xfinity Series races and 15 Truck Series races.

The two met in 2020 when Smith's company Notable.Live sponsored Iwuji's car in the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, where Iwuji was driving for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

"There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet," Iwuji said.

"When I decided to pursue a professional racing career, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today. The story of going from the Navy to NASCAR and having my Corvette play a key part in that journey makes this partnership not only authentic, but inspirational for any person out there looking to accomplish big goals and dreams. This journey gives people hope and shows how much life truly rewards those who stay strong enough, long enough."

Smith is the latest in a growing number of professional athletes getting involved in NASCAR, a list that also includes Michael Jordan and Floyd Mayweather.