©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Porsche turned the 911 sports car into an off-road SUV

911 Dakar is the brand's first two-door off-roader

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Porsche 911 is one of the best sports cars on the road today.

But who needs roads?

Porsche has released a series of images showing its upcoming 911 Dakar off-road model undergoing testing ahead of the production car's debut on November 16.

The jacked-up coupe is inspired by a modified 911 that won the famed Paris-Dakar rally that ran across the Sahara Desert in 1984.

The 911 Dakar has off-road capability.

Porsche hasn't released any technical details on the new model, but the photos reveal that it has a raised ride height, all-terrain tires and underbody protection, and it is surely based on an all-wheel-drive 911 model.

It was inspired by the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally-winning 911, seen here with actor and race car driver Patrick Dempsey behind the wheel.

The automaker said that it has completed 6,000 miles of off-road testing during its 300,000 miles of real-world development, which included extreme environments like a snow and ice test track in Sweden and the deserts of Dubai and Morocco.

The 911 Dakar has a lifted suspension and all-terrain tires.

"I knew what a 911 could do on the road," said racing and test driver Romain Dumas at the Château de Lastours off-road test track in France, "but I was absolutely stunned by how well the car performed here on loose surfaces."

Porsche tested it on rocks, snow and desert sand.

Porsche is jumping on a growing trend of custom "Safari" sports cars that feature similar modifications, and it isn't the only brand doing so.

Lamborghini will soon be releasing a production version of the Huracan Sterrato supercar, which features updates similar to the 911 Dakar's.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.