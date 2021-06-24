Kevin Hart's 1977 Ford Bronco sold for $140K

How much is Kevin Hart's name worth? About $58,700.

A custom 1977 Ford Bronco originally built for the comedy superstar was sold at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction for $139,700.

The big red SUV had previously been auctioned online last November for $81,000.

Hart's connection wasn't featured in the listing for the online sale, but was the headline at the Barrett-Jackson event.

FORD BRONCO PRODUCTION RESTARTS AFTER 25 YEARS

The two-door features a sky-high body lift, 35-inch mud terrain tires, an older school pushrod 5.0-liter V8 with GT40 heads, a Dana twin-stick transfer case and many other modern modifications disguised with retro style.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When he still owned it, Hart suggested to Jay Leno that he'd never actually taken it off road and it remains a very clean machine for its new owner.

Bronco prices are through the roof these days with all of the hype surrounding the all-new model launching this summer. According to the Hagerty Price Guide, a 1977 in perfect original condition is currently worth $102,000.