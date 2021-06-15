Expand / Collapse search
Ford Bronco production restarts after 25 years

Will be built in the same Michigan Assembly Plant as the original

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2021 Ford Bronco revealedVideo

Ford is bringing back the Bronco as a lineup of SUVs aimed at off-road and outdoors enthusiasts.

The Bronco is back.

The 2021 Bronco is built at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant

Ford has begun production of the 2021 Bronco SUV at the Michigan Assembly Plant where previous editions were built from 1965 until June 12, 1996.

The all-new SUV is being assembled on the same line as the Ford Ranger pickup on which it is based.

The Bronco is assembled on the same line as the Ford Ranger pickup.

The first batch of trucks is heading to dealers a little earlier than expected. In December, Ford said supply issues related to the coronavirus pandemic would delay the first deliveries until late summer.

The automaker is kicking off the launch with a Bronco Celebration livestream at 10 a.m. ET from the factory featuring members of the Bronco team and a look at the Modification Center where trucks will be customized on site with accessories before getting shipped out.

The Bronco is available in two-door and four-door models and starts at $29,995.

