Kevin Hart's custom Ford Bronco monster truck is up for auction

Kevin Hart is a well-known custom classic car collector, but he also likes old trucks.

A 1977 Ford Bronco originally rebuilt for the comedy superstar will be crossing the block at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction on June 19.

The red two-door features a pushrod 5.0-liter V8 with GT40 heads, Ardent performance exhaust Magnaflow mufflers and a Dana twin-stick transfer case among its powertrain modifications.

It also has Wilwood disc brakes and the suspension has been fully redesigned with a sky-high lift kit that lets the body easily clear the truck's 35-inch mud-terrain tires, which haven't seen much mud or terrain.

During an appearance with the truck on "Jay Leno's Garage" Hart made it pretty clear that he never took it off road.

The interior is equipped with updated gauges and switches with retro styling, a JBL audio system and modern seats.

Barrett-Jackson doesn't put a pre-sale estimate on its lots, but the truck was auctioned online last year without mention of Hart's connection for $81,000, so it will be interesting to see what the publicly promoted provenance does for it this time around.

It's not impossible Hart has a change of heart and ends up being the one to buy it back, seeing as how he frequents Barrett-Jackson events. Most recently at the Scottsdale auction in April where he dropped $825,000 on a restomod 1959 Corvette.