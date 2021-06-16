Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Kevin Hart's custom Ford Bronco monster truck is up for auction

Off roader has never been off road.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Video

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a crossover inspired by the original Bronco that's ready for adventure, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

Kevin Hart is a well-known custom classic car collector, but he also likes old trucks.

This 1977 Ford Bronco originally belonged to comedian Kevin Hart

This 1977 Ford Bronco originally belonged to comedian Kevin Hart (Barrett-Jackson)

A 1977 Ford Bronco originally rebuilt for the comedy superstar will be crossing the block at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction on June 19.

The truck has recently been updated with remote reservoir King coilover shocks. 

The truck has recently been updated with remote reservoir King coilover shocks.  (Barrett-Jackson)

The red two-door features a pushrod 5.0-liter V8 with GT40 heads, Ardent performance exhaust  Magnaflow mufflers and a Dana twin-stick transfer case among its powertrain modifications.

It also has Wilwood disc brakes and the suspension has been fully redesigned with a sky-high lift kit that lets the body easily clear the truck's 35-inch mud-terrain tires, which haven't seen much mud or terrain.

(Barrett-Jackson)

During an appearance with the truck on "Jay Leno's Garage" Hart made it pretty clear that he never took it off road.

(Barrett-Jackson)

The interior is equipped with updated gauges and switches with retro styling, a JBL audio system and modern seats.

Barrett-Jackson doesn't put a pre-sale estimate on its lots, but the truck was auctioned online last year without mention of Hart's connection for $81,000, so it will be interesting to see what the publicly promoted provenance does for it this time around.

SEE IT: WAYNE NEWTON'S WILD CUSTOM MERCEDES-BENZ

It's not impossible Hart has a change of heart and ends up being the one to buy it back, seeing as how he frequents Barrett-Jackson events. Most recently at the Scottsdale auction in April where he dropped $825,000 on a restomod 1959 Corvette.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos