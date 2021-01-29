Your new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray won't let you drive it fast until its ready

The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a powerful sports car capable of acellerating to 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds and hitting a top speed of 194 mph, but not when it's new.

Like many cars, Chevy advises that you take it easy during a 500-mile break-in period, but the Corvette makes sure that you do.

Mike Kociba, the assistant chief engineer for the Stingray's 6.2-liter V8, revealed to the Detroit Free Press that the car's compupter has been programmed to limit power until the 500 mile mark has been reached.

Kociba said the engine management system reduces maximum torque available from 470 lb-ft to 330 lb-ft in first and second gear and limits the redline to 4,000 rpm.

"People were really rolling the dice when they opened up the engine too soon 10 or 20 years ago," Kociba said.

However, if you've got your foot to the floor when the odometer ticks over from 499 to 500, you won't feel a boost, because the car needs to be turned on an off before the restriction is lifted.