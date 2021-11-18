The Honda Navi is a mini motorcycle with a tiny $2,007 price

Small bikes have been a big deal at Honda in recent years, where its Grom, Monkey and Super Cub have been among the brand's top-sellers.

Now it's expanding miniMOTO with the least expensive model its sold in years.

The Navi is more of a scooter designed to look like a sport bike and priced at $2,007.

It features a 109cc single-piston four-stroke motor and a continuously variable automatic transmission mounted low near the rear and a lockable and removable storage compartment within the frame where a motorcycle engine is usually found.

The motor is rated at about 8 hp and can reach speeds of approximately 50 mph, so it's meant more for running around town than riding on the highway and aimed toward beginners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Navi is scheduled to start filling the tiny gaps on Honda showroom floors next February.