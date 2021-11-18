Expand / Collapse search
The Honda Navi is a mini motorcycle with a tiny $2,007 price

Navi is really a scooter that thinks its a sport bike

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2019 Honda Super Cub test ride Video

2019 Honda Super Cub test ride

The Honda Super Cub is the best-selling vehicle of all time, with over 100 million produced since 1958, and it's back in U.S. showrooms for the first time in 36 years with a modern twist. Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu took the retro bike for a ride to see how it holds up in the 21st century.

Small bikes have been a big deal at Honda in recent years, where its Grom, Monkey and Super Cub have been among the brand's top-sellers.

Now it's expanding miniMOTO with the least expensive model its sold in years.

The Navi is more of a scooter designed to look like a sport bike and priced at $2,007.

It features a 109cc single-piston four-stroke motor and a continuously variable automatic transmission mounted low near the rear and a lockable and removable storage compartment within the frame where a motorcycle engine is usually found.

The motor is rated at about 8 hp and can reach speeds of approximately 50 mph, so it's meant more for running around town than riding on the highway and aimed toward beginners.

The Navi is scheduled to start filling the tiny gaps on Honda showroom floors next February.

