Ford's 'super-secret' Megazilla V8 will be a monster motor

In the spirit of monster movies, Ford is working on a sequel to its “Godzilla” engine.

The appropriately nicknamed 7.3-liter V8 debuted on the 2020 F-Series Super Duty pickup but is also available for purchase as an a la carte crate engine for racing and custom car applications priced at $8,150.

In stock form, the iron-block, pushrod motor is rated at 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque, but tuners have already cranked it up to over 700 hp without even having to use a supercharger.

Ford is clearly aware of the powerplant’s potential – and the potential profits it can make by selling an even more potent version of it.

Ford Performance Product Manager Mike Goodwin recently told the Performance Racing Industry news outlet that his division is working on a “super-secret project” it calls the “Megazilla” that will be more powerful than the current mill.

He didn’t provide any details about how Ford plans to achieve that, but Fiat Chrysler’s Mopar division has set a high bar for large-displacement crate engines with its 1,000 hp supercharged 7.0-liter “Hellephant” HEMI V8.

In the meantime, Goodwin said that Ford Performance will soon offer its own control pack for the Godzilla V8 that will make it easy to get running in virtually any vehicle it fits in, including a Bronco or a shopping cart.

