Ford Mustang hits record 192 mph with Christmas tree on roof

It's a Christmas tradition … in Texas.

Hennessey Performance has broken its own unofficial record for the fastest speed achieved by a car with a decorated Christmas tree on the roof.

The sports car tuner has been making the Christmas Tree Run for the past few years and hit 192 mph this year with a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, despite the added aerodynamic drag created by the conifer.

Not just any old GT500, but one equipped with the Hennessey Venom 1000 package that boosted its horsepower from 760 hp to 1,000 hp.

A video of the feat starts with someone in a Grinch costume stealing the tree and strapping it to the roof of the car, before Santa comes along to save the day.

Test and racing car driver Spencer Geswein then gets in and hits the high-speed track at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde.

Hennessey first made the run in 2017 with a stock Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody that went 174 mph.

It's since followed up with a modified Jeep Trackhawk that reached 181 mph in 2019 and a tuned Audi RS 6 Avant that belongs to company founder John Hennessey's wife and was able to reach 183 mph last year.

Hennessey has moved beyond the Venom 1000 package and now offers a Venom 1200 package with 1,200 that costs $59,950 on top of the Shelby GT500's sticker price.