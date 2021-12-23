See it: Car hits 183 mph with Christmas tree on the roof

If Santa needs help making deliveries this year, we know who to call.

Hennessey Performance has broken its record for fastest car with a tree strapped to the roof

One of the Texas tuning company's 1,000 hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUVs hit 181 mph in 2019, and it wanted to see if it could do better.

So owner John Hennessey "borrowed" his wife's Audi RS6 Avant station wagon, which had been modified with 800 hp, and took it to a closed airport runway where he was conducting tests with the company's upcoming 300+ mph Venom F5 supercar.

Test driver Spencer Geswein hit 205 mph without a tree on the roof, then went for it with one attached trunk-forward.

After reaching 181 mph the car took a good 10 seconds before it reached a maximum velocity of 183 mph to set a new record, which is unofficial, but also unchallenged.

The team had recently made an attempt with Hennessey's 750 hp Porsche 911 Turbo, which also hit 205 mph without the tree, but only 175 mph with it. Hennessey speculated that the slower speed compared to the Audi was due to aerodynamics and the tree blocking air to the rear-mounted engine, reducing its performance.