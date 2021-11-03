Expand / Collapse search
The Ford F-100 Eluminator is a DYI electric pickup

Classic truck converted to battery power

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Now this is a custom truck.

Ford has converted a 1978 F-100 Custom pickup to electric power using a new motor that's now on sale for car builders.

The F-100 Eluminator started its life as an ICE-powered 1978 model.

The F-100 Eluminator started its life as an ICE-powered 1978 model. (Ford)

Ford swapped the F-100's 302 cubic-inch V8 drivetrain for a pair of Eluminator e-crate motors that are the same ones used in the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition SUV.

The engine bay cover is equipped with a window exposing the front Eluminator motor.

The engine bay cover is equipped with a window exposing the front Eluminator motor. (Ford)

The motors are rated at 281 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque each and give the truck a combined output of 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft in this configuration.

Enough space was left in the engine bay for a "frunk" to be installed.

Enough space was left in the engine bay for a "frunk" to be installed. (Ford)

The Eluminators are priced at $3,900 each and require a traction inverter, power controls and battery to operate, which aren't currently available in the Ford Performance catalog, but will be added at a later date.

For the F-100 build, which made its debut at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas, Ford borrowed the 88 kilowatt-hour battery and required electronics from a Mustang Mach-E.

The F-100's refreshed interior also features the digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system display, seats and steering wheel from the Mustang Mach-E, with the hub on the wheel embossed with an F-100 logo.

The interior is equipped with digital displays from the Mach-E.

The interior is equipped with digital displays from the Mach-E. (Ford)

There was also enough room left in the engine bay to fit a front trunk, or "frunk" like many modern electric vehicles have today, including next year's F-150 Lightning production electric pickup.

