Ford built an F-Series 'Lightning' pickup in 1953. Here's why

June 16 marks the anniversary of Ford's incorporation in 1903 and it's a very different company than it was 118 years ago.

Back then it's only vehicle was the Model A, which was an open-top car with an eight horsepower two-cylinder engine that sold for $850, which is equivalent to about $26,000 today. It was nearly a month before the first order came in on July 15 to keep the startup afloat.

Now things are all about-trucks and SUVs and the future is the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, but it's not the first Ford to wear a bolt on its logo.

Along with the two previous editions of the Lightning, which were V8-powered performance trucks, the second generation 1953 F-Series debuted one on its hood badge.

It wasn't an electric truck by any means, but the new logo was special and meant to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary.

According to a press release from March 11, 1953:

"Over a field of ribbed plastic, a gear has been mounted symbolizing power. Running diagonally across the gear from right to left is a bolt of lightning symbolizing speed."

The badge would be used on various F-Series models until the fifth-generation was introduced in 1967 with F O R D lettering across the front of the hood.

"Power" and "speed" need to be considered in context, of course. The 1953 F-Series was available with either a 101 hp straight-six or a 100 hp V8 and two-wheel-drive, while the 2022 F-150 Lightning has a standard 426 hp dual-electric motor all-wheel-drive system that will make it quicker than some Mustangs … which are also available as electric cars, these days.