Ford discovers, recreates long-lost photos of Santa with a Bronco from 1968

Santa would definitely drive a 4x4 if he didn't have flying reindeer

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford is bringing back the Bronco as a lineup of SUVs aimed at off-road and outdoors enthusiasts.

Santa Claus doesn’t usually have problems getting around in the winter, but you can almost be sure he’d use a 4x4 truck if he didn’t have a sled and flying reindeer to rely on.

In fact, it turns out Kris Kringle once sized up a Ford Bronco for use as a holiday hauler.

(Ford)

Ford archivist Ted Ryan recently came across some long-lost photos of Santa posing with a frozen generation Bronco in a cold-weather test facility.

(Ford)

The pictures were apparently taken for a proposed feature for the company’s in-house Ford World newspaper, but they were never published and have been stored away ever since.

Instead, the Bronco team invited Santa back to recreate the images in a Race Red 2021 Bronco packed with presents and encased in ice inside a -30 degree chamber.

(Ford)

Unfortunately, the Bronco doesn’t go on sale until the summer, so you’ll have to wait until next Christmas to find one under the tree.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos