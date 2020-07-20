Seven-motor Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 is an electric thrill ride

Ford really wants you to get excited about electricity.

The automaker has collaborated with drift racing driver and car builder Vaughn Gittin Jr. to create a monster version of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E, which follows an electric Mustang drag racing car it unveiled earlier this year.

The Mustang Mach-E 1400 is a multipurpose performance car that sounds like it’s powered by the impact wrenches used by NASCAR crews to change tires – seven of them, to be exact.

That’s how many motors have been installed into the four-door utility vehicle, which shares little more than its body and touchscreen display with the production car.

Vaughn told Fox News Autos that it uses axial flux motors instead of the permanent magnet synchronous type the street car has, with three up front and four in the back. Both are installed in stacks and drive the car through the same quick-change differentials Gittin uses in his V8-powered Formula Drift Mustang, which allows him to modify the gearing as needed.

The setup allows the Mach-E 1400 to operate as a front-, rear- or all-wheel-drive car with a maximum output of 1,400 horsepower, while it's wing and aerodynamic elements can generate up to 2,300 pounds of downforce at 160 mph. Vaughn hasn’t clocked it yet, but said it accelerates like a magnetic roller coaster.

“I’ll never forget the moment that I drove it the first time with full power, he said. “It scared me. Like it launched so hard that I hit the brakes and was like ‘is that OK?’”

It also features a unique 56.8-kilowatt-hour liquid-cooled battery pack with nickel manganese cobalt pouch cells that was engineered to be recharged in 45 minutes.

The idea is for Gittin to bring it to automotive events, including NASCAR races, where he’ll put on a show then take people for thrill rides to drive the point home.

"I just want people to be excited about our future, and I want people to be able to continue to be inspired to drive. It’s brought me so much joy in my life, and I want to be at the forefront of that continuing."

Vaughn also revealed that the Mach-E is on the priority list at his RTR Vehicles, which currently builds custom, improved performance versions of the Ford Mustang, F-150 and Ranger, but that it might be a while before he has one ready for sale.

“To be completely honest,” Vaughn shared, “We’re really busy and focused on Bronco right now.”

The Mach-E is expected in Ford showrooms by the end of this year and will be followed by the Bronco next spring.

