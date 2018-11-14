Aston Martin DBX is an SUV fit for 007

Aston Martin has revealed the first official images and name of its upcoming SUV. The very sporty utility vehicle will be called the DBX when it goes on sale in about a year.

The vehicle in the photos is wrapped in a camouflage pattern meant to obscure its finer details, but the company’s signature grille and curvaceous styling are clearly evident.

Along with Ferrari and Rolls-Royce, which each have SUVs on the way in the next couple of years, Aston Martin was one of the few automakers without this type of vehicle in its lineup.

Technical details on the DBX have not been released, but video shows it being tested on a dirt road rally stage in Wales, not far from the new manufacturing facility where it will be built, confirming some level of off-road capability.

While Aston Martin is planning to build electric cars at the Welsh facility, exhaust pipes are clearly evident in the rear bumper of the DBX, though a hybrid or all-electric model could also be in the works.

Pricing for the DBX has not been set, but will likely be above $200,000 and aimed at the figuratively and literally filthy rich.

Whether or not 007 will head for the woods in one in his next film is yet to be seen, but it would make for a great chase scene.

