Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

(Ferrari)

Ferrari
Published

The Ferrari Roma is for rich people who are afraid of Ferraris

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybridVideo

The most powerful Ferrari ever... is a plug-in hybrid

The newest Ferrari model, the SF90 Stradale, is the company's most powerful car ever, and happens to be a plug-in hybrid aimed at improving the company's environmental image. The SF90 Stradale has a 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors with a combined output of 986 horsepower. The screaming mid-engine supercar can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph.

Ferrari’s new car is pretty sweet.

(AP)

The Italian automaker says the Roma coupe was designed to evoke the carefree Roman lifestyle of the 1950s and 1960s known as “La Dolce Vita”.

(Ferrari)

The two-plus-two-seat two-door features a sleek, clean style that appears aimed at competing against luxurious grand touring sports cars like those from Aston Martin. It is powered by a 612 hp twin-turbocharged V8 that’s good for 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed over 199 mph.

(Ferrari)

The Roma was designed “for people who would like to drive a sports car, or a Ferrari, but are afraid of Ferrari and sportscars,” said Ferrari Commercial Director Enrico Galliera at the car’s unveiling in Rome on Thursday. According to the AP, the price will start above $220,000 when it goes on sale next summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu