The Ferrari Roma is for rich people who are afraid of Ferraris

Ferrari’s new car is pretty sweet.

The Italian automaker says the Roma coupe was designed to evoke the carefree Roman lifestyle of the 1950s and 1960s known as “La Dolce Vita”.

The two-plus-two-seat two-door features a sleek, clean style that appears aimed at competing against luxurious grand touring sports cars like those from Aston Martin. It is powered by a 612 hp twin-turbocharged V8 that’s good for 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed over 199 mph.

The Roma was designed “for people who would like to drive a sports car, or a Ferrari, but are afraid of Ferrari and sportscars,” said Ferrari Commercial Director Enrico Galliera at the car’s unveiling in Rome on Thursday. According to the AP, the price will start above $220,000 when it goes on sale next summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP