The Maserati Grecale is a super utility vehicle that's lighting quick

The Maserati Grecale SUV aims to be a super utility vehicle with an engine based on the one in the Italian brand's $215,000 MC20 supercar.

The top of the line Grecale Trofeo is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 rated at 523 hp that should make it a good match for the likes of the similarly sized Porsche Macan, while the lower Modena and GT trims use a hybridized 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant rated at 325 hp and 296 hp, respectively.

All Grecales are equipped with all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission and share their platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The Trofeo can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 177 mph. As with many Maseratis, the Grecale borrows its name from a Mediterranean wind, in this case one that blows northeasterly from the islands of Malta.

The luxurious interior features a full array of digital screens including one that acts as the brand's signature dash-mounted clock.

It's all underpinned by an Android operating system that offers voice commands for many of the Grecale's functions.

Full pricing hasn't been released, but the GT starts at $64,995 and a Modena Limited Edition costs $78,895, which suggest the Trofeo will be in the $100,000 range.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall and will be followed in 2023 by the introduction of an all-electric model called the Folgore, which is Italian for "lightning."