Dodge King Daytona is the most powerful muscle car you can buy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Long live the king!

Dodge has unveiled a new limited edition with the most powerful engine you can get in a muscle car.

The Dodge Charger King Daytona was inspired by famed racer William "Big Willie" Robinson's orange 1969 "King Daytona" drag car that he competed with on the West Coast racing circuit in the era.

The sedan is painted in the heritage Go Mango color and features a King Daytona tail stripe and badging.

THE DODGE SWINGER RETURNS FOR ONE LAST DANCE

It borrows the 807 horsepower version of Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the Charger Jailbreak model, which sits at the top of the American muscle car pecking order today.

It rides on 20x11-inch wheels and adds orange brake calipers, hood pins and a satin black spoiler to enhance its sporty, widebody styling.

The interior is trimmed in suede, alcantara, carbon fiber and features orange stitching.

Just 300 will be sold at a yet to be announced price, but the Charger Jailbreak starts at $90,635.

The King Daytona is one of seven special edition Chargers and Challengers that is being rolled out for the 2023 model year before the cars are discontinued and replaced by the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024.

DODGE IS FINALLY SELLING A CHALLENGER CONVERTIBLE

The Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger Swinger and Charger Swinger have already been revealed, and the sixth car is scheduled to follow September 21.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A seventh car that Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said will be "historic" will debut at the SEMA show in Las Vegas in November.