Hot! Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, world's most powerful SUV, sold out

Dodge only building 2,000 of the 710 hp SUVs

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUVVideo

Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUV

Fiat Chrysler's Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis, says the future of muscle cars is electric, but the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat gets its power form a supercharged V8.

The world's most-powerful SUV is a quick seller.

The order books are now full for the 710 horsepower 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that went on sale last November at a starting price of $83,160.

Dodge has confirmed that its planned run of 2,000 vehicles is spoken for, and it won't be building anymore because it won't be able to pass the more stringent emissions rules going into effect in 2022.

The three-row Durango is powered by a version of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 also offered in the Challenger and Charger, along with the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Ram 1500 TRX.

According to Dodge, the Durango is capable of running a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds and hitting a top speed of 180 mph.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos