Cyber Bronco? Unusual 2-for-1 Cyber Monday deal surfaces for Ford's 4x4 SUV

Your chances of winning this raffle are probably as good as finding a Ford Bronco to buy.

Tickets to win a new Bronco SUV being offered through a charity sweepstakes aimed at raising money for Henry Ford's historic Fair Lane estate museum in Michigan are available as a two-for-one deal through Cyber Monday.

A $25 donation now gets you 40 tickets instead of 20, and several tiers improve the deal up to a total of 8,000 tickets for $2,000.

The truck is a Bronco Big Bend customized by racer Vaughn Gittin Jr's. RTR and equipped with the outfit's signature off-road accessories plus unique interior trim that includes a plan of the Fair Lane estate on the dashboard, leather upholstery inspired by the home's billiard room, a wood shifter inlay that uses walnut from the estate and a copper dash plaque made from metal borrowed from the home's roof.

The sweepstakes runs through December 20 and a winner will be drawn the same day.

The Bronco is currently one of the fastest-selling vehicles and hard to find due in part to the ongoing shortage of automotive parts that's led some dealers to mark their trucks up by as much as double the list price.