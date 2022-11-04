Mini is bringing back stick shifts and will teach you how to use them

Mini is bringing back the manual.

The compact carmaker was forced to temporarily suspend production of cars with stick-shift transmissions this spring due to supply chain constraints, but is reintroducing them into its lineup for 2023.

The six-speed units are being offered on two-door Coopers starting in November.

Even without the parts availability issues, manual transmissions have been slowly going extinct in the U.S., even among economy cars, and have primarily become a feature on mid-range sporty models.

The transmission has become so uncommon that Mini is taking the step of offering a school on how to use them.

The Mini Manual Driving School is set to kick off early next year at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal, California.

"This initiative welcomes a new generation of manual drivers while allowing others to sharpen their skills after years of driving automatic," Mini said in an announcement for the program.

"The course is designed to create a foundation for drivers to build their comfort with driving manual transmission vehicles, with the curriculum that focuses on vehicle controls, finding the friction point, practicing smooth starts, stops, acceleration, and more."

Full details and pricing haven't yet been announced, but it will be open to non-Mini owners.

‘’The course is not only informative but also a fun and challenging learning experience for a new generation of Mini drivers that they will remember forever,’’ Mini USA brand communications manager Rah Mahtani said.

One two-door Mini that won't be getting it is the Cooper SE, which is electric and only has one gear.