The Chevrolet Montana is the cute Ford Maverick-fighter America probably won't get

The Chevrolet Montana may share its name with a U.S. state, but don't expect to see any there.

The upcoming new subcompact pickup is about the same size as the Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV and in development in Brazil, where it will be built for export throughout Latin America.

It's a front-wheel-drive based unibody pickup similar in concept to the popular Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, but about a foot shorter in length.

Previous editions were offered with a selection of four-cylinder engines, but Chevrolet has only said the new one will come with a standard "turbocharged" motor.

This leaves open the possibility that it will feature one of the three-cylinder engines that are offered in the Trailblazer, which are rated at 137 hp and 155 hp.

The only official images of the trucklet that have been released show it to be a four-door crew cab with a very short bed, although the model it replaces was a two-door with a long bed.

Despite the sales success of the Maverick and Santa Cruz, Chevrolet has not announced any plans to sell the Montana in the U.S., where its smallest pickup is the midsize Colorado that is scheduled to be replaced next year.