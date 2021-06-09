Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

This is the cheapest pickup you can buy right now

This Toyota Tacoma is a very basic truck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup debutsVideo

2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup debuts

The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup has been revealed with a standard hybrid powertrain and a starting price fo $19,995. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu visited Ford's Michigan Proving Ground to get an up close look.

The Ford Maverick is set to become both the lowest-priced Ford and least expensive pickup when it goes on sale this fall for $21,490, which is a lot less than the cheapest model you can buy right now.

The Toyota Tacoma SR is available in a stripped-down version priced at $25,780.

(Toyota)

To get there, you have to chose a Utility Package option that removes the Access Cab model's rear seats, rear speakers, rear cupholders, the rear window vent and the intermittent wiper feature while adding black bumpers, door handles and mirror caps.

It's a very basic truck with a 6-foot bed and 159 hp four-cylinder engine that's primarily aimed at commercial customers and has a tow rating of 3,500 pounds.

(Toyota)

The entry-level Maverick XL has a 4.5-foot bed, but is a four-door crew cab with seating for five. It also features a 191 hp hybrid powertrain driving the front wheels that Ford says is can handle a 2,000 pound trailer and should be good for a 37 mph combined fuel economy rating.

A wild card for budget pickup shoppers is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is closer to the Maverick in execution but won't be available as a hybrid and will be offered as a yet unknown price sometime this summer.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos