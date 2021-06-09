This is the cheapest pickup you can buy right now

The Ford Maverick is set to become both the lowest-priced Ford and least expensive pickup when it goes on sale this fall for $21,490, which is a lot less than the cheapest model you can buy right now.

The Toyota Tacoma SR is available in a stripped-down version priced at $25,780.

To get there, you have to chose a Utility Package option that removes the Access Cab model's rear seats, rear speakers, rear cupholders, the rear window vent and the intermittent wiper feature while adding black bumpers, door handles and mirror caps.

It's a very basic truck with a 6-foot bed and 159 hp four-cylinder engine that's primarily aimed at commercial customers and has a tow rating of 3,500 pounds.

The entry-level Maverick XL has a 4.5-foot bed, but is a four-door crew cab with seating for five. It also features a 191 hp hybrid powertrain driving the front wheels that Ford says is can handle a 2,000 pound trailer and should be good for a 37 mph combined fuel economy rating.

A wild card for budget pickup shoppers is the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is closer to the Maverick in execution but won't be available as a hybrid and will be offered as a yet unknown price sometime this summer.