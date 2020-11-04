Seeing double: Toyota Tacoma trailer made from Tacoma bed

Now that’s a double bed.

Toyota has designed an off-road adventure trailer for its Tacoma pickup made from the cargo box and suspension from a Tacoma pickup.

The eye-catching creation was dreamt up for the SEMA automotive aftermarket and parts show, which is taking place virtually this year.

Toyota senior program manager Bob Kupina said he got the idea from a vendor who made one for an off-road expo and decided that the automaker could do a better job.

The trailer is a work in progress, but is being designed for overland expeditions with a generator, refrigerator-freezer, sink and stove combo, rack-mounted tent and bike rack.

A final version will be revealed in a couple of weeks, but Toyota isn’t currently planning to put it into production.

