Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Electric
Published

All-wheel-drive Hummer electric bike ready to roll

Recon Power Bikes designed it with GMC

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 GMC Hummer EV Video

Test drive: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

The supertruck can fly

The 9,000-pound GMC Hummer EV is something of a modern land yacht, and now it has a tender.

Recon Power Bikes has revealed a Hummer EV EBike with a feature that makes it an appropriate compliment for the 1,000 horsepower 4x4 pickup.

The bike features an all-wheel-drive system with in-wheel motors that can power it whether you are pedaling along or not.

Two 48-volt battery sizes rated at 17.5 amp-hours and 21 amp-hours are available and installed in a waterproof down tube.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2022 GMC HUMMER EV IS THE ULTIUM-ATE TRUCK

Recon Power Bikes designed the Hummer EV EBike in collaboration with GMC.

Recon Power Bikes designed the Hummer EV EBike in collaboration with GMC. (Recon Power Bikes)

There are five levels of pedal assist, and it can also be operated by a thumb throttle at speeds ranging from 20 to 30 mph.

The bike has a range of up to 40-50 miles per charge.

The bike has a range of up to 40-50 miles per charge. (Recon Power Bikes)

Three drive modes are available that offer up to two horsepower in all-wheel-drive and a range of 40-50 miles between four-hour charges in rear-wheel-drive.

HERE'S WHY THE ARMY JUST BOUGHT AN ELECTRIC GMC HUMMER

The 93-pound fat-tire bike is equipped with an adjustable front suspension and can handle a variety of surfaces, including sand, and it will fit down tight trails that the 86.7-inch wide Hummer EV pickup could only dream of navigating.

A roll-on hitch-mounted rack makes it easier to haul the 93-pound bike.

A roll-on hitch-mounted rack makes it easier to haul the 93-pound bike. (Recon Power Bikes)

A hitch-mounted, roll-on bike rack is available to make it easier to haul along on trips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prices range from $3,999 to $4,175, depending on the battery size, which seems like a bargain … at least compared to the $116,545 version of the Hummer EV that is currently shipping to customers.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.