All-wheel-drive Hummer electric bike ready to roll

The 9,000-pound GMC Hummer EV is something of a modern land yacht, and now it has a tender.

Recon Power Bikes has revealed a Hummer EV EBike with a feature that makes it an appropriate compliment for the 1,000 horsepower 4x4 pickup.

The bike features an all-wheel-drive system with in-wheel motors that can power it whether you are pedaling along or not.

Two 48-volt battery sizes rated at 17.5 amp-hours and 21 amp-hours are available and installed in a waterproof down tube.

There are five levels of pedal assist, and it can also be operated by a thumb throttle at speeds ranging from 20 to 30 mph.

Three drive modes are available that offer up to two horsepower in all-wheel-drive and a range of 40-50 miles between four-hour charges in rear-wheel-drive.

The 93-pound fat-tire bike is equipped with an adjustable front suspension and can handle a variety of surfaces, including sand, and it will fit down tight trails that the 86.7-inch wide Hummer EV pickup could only dream of navigating.

A hitch-mounted, roll-on bike rack is available to make it easier to haul along on trips.

Prices range from $3,999 to $4,175, depending on the battery size, which seems like a bargain … at least compared to the $116,545 version of the Hummer EV that is currently shipping to customers.