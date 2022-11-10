'Re-energized' 2023 Honda Accord revealed with new style and tech

The Hondas just keep on coming.

Following this year's reveals of the new HR-V, CR-V and Pilot SUV, the brand has taken the wraps off of the updated 2023 Honda Accord.

The midsize sedan features new styling and refreshed model lineup Honda says hopes will "re-engergize" the segment.

Despite the market shift toward SUVs, the Accord remains Honda's second-best-seller in the U.S. behind the CR-V.

The Accord will be offered in six trims. The entry-level LX and EX are powered by turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an even 192 horsepower and torque, while the Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring equipped with a hybrid powertrain as standard.

THE 2023 HONDA PILOT SUV IS READY FOR TAKEOFF OFF-ROAD

The hybrid is positioned as both a performance and efficiency option and combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors for a combined output of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque.

Honda used a same strategy with the 2023 CR-V, which features the same powertrains split between the low-end and high-end trims.

Fuel economy for the new hybrid has not been announced, but the outgoing version was rated at 47 miles per gallon combined.

REVIEW: THE 2023 HONDA HR-V IS A BIG LITTLE SUV

The Accord's cabin features the same look that's been rolling out across all of Honda's new models, with a signature silver grate that stretches across the dashboard and hides the air vents within.

The LX and EX come with a Google-powered 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay Android Auto smartphone integration and both volume and tuning knobs, while the rest get a 12.3-inch screen that loses the tuning knob, but gains wireless integration.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Accord's standard Honda Sensing system of advanced driver aids has been upgraded with an adaptive cruise control that works in stop and go traffic and other improvements.

The sedan incorporates Honda's new front passenger airbag, which is designed to cradle the head for added safety, and also has knee and rear passenger side-impact bags.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing and a start date for deliveries were not announced.