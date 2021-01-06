Big news: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L revealed with seating for 7 and spy cam

2021 is going to be a big year for Jeep. Literally.

Along with the rebooted Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs, the brand is introducing the 2022 Grand Cherokee L to its lineup, which is the first three-row version of its top-selling model and will compete with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander.

The all-new vehicle is scheduled to go on sale this spring, and will be followed by a two-row version without the L later in the year that will include a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

The Grand Cherokee L features styling inspired by the original Wagoneer, with a longer hood and boxier cabin than the outgoing Grand Cherokee, which first went on sale in 2011, along with a slightly forward-slanted grille.

Three different all-wheel-drivetrains with increasing levels of off-road capability will be offered, along with the choice of a 290 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine or 357hp 5.7-liter V8 that can tow up to 7,200 pounds.

The Grand Cherokee L will also be available with a Quadra-Lift air suspension system that’s equipped with computer-controlled shocks and can increase the ground clearance from 8.3 inches to 10.9 inches for off-road driving or lower it to 6.5 inches to make it easier to get into.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High tech driving aids include a head-up display, night vision camera and a hands-on lane-centering and adaptive cruise control system that will be followed in the 2022 model year by a hands-free one similar to Cadillac’s Super Cruise.

The cabin will be offered in seven-passenger and six-passenger configurations with a camera that the driver can use to monitor the third row and rear-facing child seats installed in the second row using the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system display. A digital gauge cluster and rearview camera-equipped mirror are additional improvements over the current Grand Cherokee’s interior, as are the Palermo leather and open-pore oak and walnut trim that comes in high-end models.

HERE'S HOW MUCH THE JEEP WRANGLER 4XE PLUG-IN HYBRID COSTS

Pricing for the Detroit-built Grand Cherokee L will be announced closer to its arrival in showrooms.