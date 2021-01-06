Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeep
Published
Last Update 42 mins ago

Big news: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L revealed with seating for 7 and spy cam

First three-row version of Jeep's best-selling model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Big news: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L revealed with 3-row seatingVideo

Big news: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L revealed with 3-row seating

The all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the first version of the model with three rows of seats.

2021 is going to be a big year for Jeep. Literally.

(Jeep)

Along with the rebooted Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs, the brand is introducing the 2022 Grand Cherokee L to its lineup, which is the first three-row version of its top-selling model and will compete with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander.

(Jeep)

The all-new vehicle is scheduled to go on sale this spring, and will be followed by a two-row version without the L later in the year that will include a plug-in hybrid powertrain option.

The Grand Cherokee L features styling inspired by the original Wagoneer, with a longer hood and boxier cabin than the outgoing Grand Cherokee, which first went on sale in 2011, along with a slightly forward-slanted grille.

(Jeep)

Three different all-wheel-drivetrains with increasing levels of off-road capability will be offered, along with the choice of a 290 hp 3.6-liter V6 engine or 357hp 5.7-liter V8 that can tow up to 7,200 pounds.

(Jeep)

The Grand Cherokee L will also be available with a Quadra-Lift air suspension system that’s equipped with computer-controlled shocks and can increase the ground clearance from 8.3 inches to 10.9 inches for off-road driving or lower it to 6.5 inches to make it easier to get into.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High tech driving aids include a head-up display, night vision camera and a hands-on lane-centering and adaptive cruise control system that will be followed in the 2022 model year by a hands-free one similar to Cadillac’s Super Cruise.

(Jeep)

The cabin will be offered in seven-passenger and six-passenger configurations with a camera that the driver can use to monitor the third row and rear-facing child seats installed in the second row using the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system display. A digital gauge cluster and rearview camera-equipped mirror are additional improvements over the current Grand Cherokee’s interior, as are the Palermo leather and open-pore oak and walnut trim that comes in high-end models.

HERE'S HOW MUCH THE JEEP WRANGLER 4XE PLUG-IN HYBRID COSTS

Pricing for the Detroit-built Grand Cherokee L will be announced closer to its arrival in showrooms.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos