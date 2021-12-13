1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for Ebay record of $249,999

The Buick GNX isn’t just a quick quarter-mile muscle car, its also firmly a quarter-million-dollar muscle car.

An example of the rare 1987 coupe was sold last week on Ebay for $249,999, marking the second-highest price paid for the quickly-appreciating classic and an Ebay record.

Several have gone for over $200,000 this year, including one with 759 miles on the odometer that went for $236,000 and another with 8.7 miles that was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event in June for a record $275,000.

The Ebay car was number 372 of the 547 that were built during the GNX’s single model year and has been driven just 426 miles since.

The seller, avid American muscle car collector Anthony Saia, told Fox News Autos he only put four of those miles on it during the seven years since he bought it from the original owner as an investment.

It’s not the first GNX he’s flipped, but he felt the timing was right given the hot market for the car this year and got about double what he did for the last one a couple of years ago, but he doesn’t think the top has been reached yet.

Saia expects a GNX to break $300,000 soon, and the trend line definitely backs up his position.

One thing he doesn’t expect to see going up is the mileage on any of these barely-driven examples, as they have clearly made the transition to appreciating assets that need to be preserved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GNX name is short for Grand National Experimental. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 with over 300 hp and was produced through a collaboration between Buick, McLaren Engines and ASC Incorporated.

According to contemporary tests by Car and Driver it was the quickest American car of the day to 60 mph and second in the world only to the Porsche 911 Turbo.