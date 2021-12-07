Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

$215,000 1987 Buick GNX muscle car auction price isn't that impressive

Auction prices may have leveled off

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
1987 Buick GNX muscle car driven just 8.5 miles sold for $200,000 Video

1987 Buick GNX muscle car driven just 8.5 miles sold for $200,000

A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car that has only been driven 8.5 miles was sold for $200,000.

Is the Buick GNX bubble about to burst?

Only 547 1987 Buick GNXs were ever built.

Only 547 1987 Buick GNXs were ever built. (Bring A Trailer)

Auction prices for the rare 1987 muscle cars have reached staggering heights this year, with several selling for over $200,000, including one that went for a record $275,000 in June.

Every 1987 Buick GNX is black.

Every 1987 Buick GNX is black. (Bring A Trailer)

Just last week an example with 759 miles on the odometer was sold on the Bring A Trailer website for $236,000, but a more recent sale suggests a ceiling may have been reached.

The 1987 Buick GNX is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 with over 300 hp.

The 1987 Buick GNX is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 with over 300 hp. (Bring A Trailer)

A 936-mile example of the turbocharged V6-powered coupe was auctioned on the website on Monday for $215,000. That still ties it for third-highest price ever with a car that has 1,200 miles on it, but only two bids were placed early in its week-long listing and there was no last-minute frenzy as the deadline approached, as has been the case with recent offerings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Only 547 GNXs were built during its single model year, when it was the quickest-accelerating American car on sale.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos