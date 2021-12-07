$215,000 1987 Buick GNX muscle car auction price isn't that impressive

Is the Buick GNX bubble about to burst?

Auction prices for the rare 1987 muscle cars have reached staggering heights this year, with several selling for over $200,000, including one that went for a record $275,000 in June.

Just last week an example with 759 miles on the odometer was sold on the Bring A Trailer website for $236,000, but a more recent sale suggests a ceiling may have been reached.

A 936-mile example of the turbocharged V6-powered coupe was auctioned on the website on Monday for $215,000. That still ties it for third-highest price ever with a car that has 1,200 miles on it, but only two bids were placed early in its week-long listing and there was no last-minute frenzy as the deadline approached, as has been the case with recent offerings.

Only 547 GNXs were built during its single model year, when it was the quickest-accelerating American car on sale.