These are the 10 best new car deals today
Discounts are still available on some models
New car prices have been on a very slow decline since hitting a record in December as supplies slowly catch up to demand, but buyers were still paying an average of 12.9% over list in March, according to Kelly Blue Book.
Several very mainstream models like the Kia Telluride and Sorrento SUVs have been selling with markups of 20% and more.
Even the cheapest car in America, the Chevrolet Spark, is in hot demand, with shoppers willing to pay 18% over sticker for the subcompact hatchback.
There are some bargains available on mid-range price vehicles, however, and even a few pickups and a plug-in hybrid made the latest list of most-discounted mainstream models from Consumer Reports.
The Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan has been selling with a 6% discount on the hood while the Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV are going for 5% discounts.
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup can also be had for 4% under and heavy duty truck customers can get a GMC Sierra 2500 for 3% under sticker.
Prices vary day to day and with location, of course, but here's the full top 10 discounted vehicles compiled by Consumer Reports:
Alfa Romeo Giulia: 6%
Cadillac XT6: 5%
Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 5%
Ram 1500: 5%
Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 5%
Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 4%
GMC Sierra 2500: 3%
GMC Terrain: 3%
Chevrolet Traverse: 3%