These are the 10 best new car deals today

New car prices have been on a very slow decline since hitting a record in December as supplies slowly catch up to demand, but buyers were still paying an average of 12.9% over list in March, according to Kelly Blue Book.

Several very mainstream models like the Kia Telluride and Sorrento SUVs have been selling with markups of 20% and more.

Even the cheapest car in America, the Chevrolet Spark, is in hot demand, with shoppers willing to pay 18% over sticker for the subcompact hatchback.

There are some bargains available on mid-range price vehicles, however, and even a few pickups and a plug-in hybrid made the latest list of most-discounted mainstream models from Consumer Reports.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan has been selling with a 6% discount on the hood while the Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV are going for 5% discounts.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup can also be had for 4% under and heavy duty truck customers can get a GMC Sierra 2500 for 3% under sticker.

Prices vary day to day and with location, of course, but here's the full top 10 discounted vehicles compiled by Consumer Reports:

Alfa Romeo Giulia: 6%

Cadillac XT6: 5%

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 5%

Ram 1500: 5%

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 5%

Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 4%

Jeep Grand Cherokee: 4%

GMC Sierra 2500: 3%

GMC Terrain: 3%

Chevrolet Traverse: 3%