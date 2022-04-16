Expand / Collapse search
Budget
Published

These are the 10 best new car deals today

Discounts are still available on some models

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The New York Auto Show is back for the first time since 2019 and there's some big news go to with it. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu checks out the latest vehicles.

New car prices have been on a very slow decline since hitting a record in December as supplies slowly catch up to demand, but buyers were still paying an average of 12.9% over list in March, according to Kelly Blue Book.

Several very mainstream models like the Kia Telluride and Sorrento SUVs have been selling with markups of 20% and more.

Even the cheapest car in America, the Chevrolet Spark, is in hot demand, with shoppers willing to pay 18% over sticker for the subcompact hatchback.

There are some bargains available on mid-range price vehicles, however, and even a few pickups and a plug-in hybrid made the latest list of most-discounted mainstream models from Consumer Reports.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan has been selling with a 6% discount on the hood while the Ram 1500 pickup and Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV are going for 5% discounts.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup can also be had for 4% under and heavy duty truck customers can get a GMC Sierra 2500 for 3% under sticker.

Prices vary day to day and with location, of course, but here's the full top 10 discounted vehicles compiled by Consumer Reports:

Alfa Romeo Giulia: 6%

Cadillac XT6: 5%

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: 5%

Ram 1500: 5%

Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 5%

Chevrolet Silverado 1500: 4%

Jeep Grand Cherokee: 4%

GMC Sierra 2500: 3%

GMC Terrain: 3%

Chevrolet Traverse: 3%

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos