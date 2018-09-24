Dallas man allegedly follows woman walking pet, stabs her to death

Police in Dallas, Texas are looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman walking her pet and stabbed her to death.

The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Friday, according to police. A woman was walking the animal outside in the Churchill on the Parks apartment complex when the man followed her home, investigators said.

When police arrived at the scene, two people were in their apartment with stab wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead by fire officials.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect knew the victim.

Police described the man as a white male, between the heights of 6'0" to 6'2" with a tall, skinny frame, and wavy hair. He was wearing a white and red t-shirt with a black design at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-3675 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, police said.