Cincinnati bank building shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured; suspect dead, police say

At least three people were shot dead and two others injured Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a bank headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, officials said.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire at the loading dock and lobby area of the Fifth Third Center in the city's Fountain Square around 9:10 a.m.

The gunman, who has not been identified, was subsequently shot dead after three to four police officers in a shootout.

A Cincinnati police officer told reporters earlier that they do not expect any more shooting victims.

Authorities had responded to an "active shooter" situation in Fountain Square at the building, which is the corporate headquarters of the Fifth Third Bank.

Videos and photos taken from witnesses showed multiple patrol cars at the scene. One photo showed a bloodied man being taken away on a stretcher.

FBI Cincinnati said agents are at the scene.

"@FBICincinnati has agents on scene to assist with situation at #FountainSquare. @CincyPD is the lead agency and will provide updates when able," the agency tweeted.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich called the shooting “senseless” and commended officials’ swift response.

“There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police,” Kasich said. “I commend the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly responded to the scene and share my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack.”