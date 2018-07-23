Mass shooting in Toronto; 9 shot, shooter dead

Nine people—including a 9-year-old girl—have been shot in the Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown, authorities said.

The gunman has been killed. Authorities said it is too early to determine if there is a terrorism link.

Toronto police tweets late Sunday that the condition of the victims is not known yet and said a young girl is one of the victims.

The Toronto Sun reported that police were dispatched at about 10 p.m. near Christina’s restaurant. Social media indicated that up to 20 shots were heard.

John Tulloch says he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

